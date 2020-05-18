Hannah Palmer Celebrates Birthday In Revealing Pink Lingerie

Hannah Palmer sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update, which featured her celebrating her birthday in a set of lace lingerie. The model looked pretty in pink as she posed seductively while licking her finger.

Hannah’s post consisted of a single snapshot that featured her wearing the sexy getup. A garland of pink hearts hung across a pink wall behind her.

Hannah looked smoking hot in the lingerie, which featured a pushup bra that put her cleavage on full display. The bra also had a sexy lace trim along the bottom, adding a feminine vibe to the outfit. The panties were lace with thin strings that sat high on her hips.

The blond model faced the camera for the picture. She held a cupcake with pink icing on it in one hand. She smiled at the camera with her eyes as while she playfully licked a finger on her other hand. She sat on her feet with her legs slightly spread, showing off her toned thighs. Her shapely arms and shoulders were also prominent. The pose also highlighted her hourglass shape and flat tummy. Her bronze skin look flawless as it popped against the pink background.

The 22-year-old model wore her hair puled back in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application appeared to include skin-smoothing foundation, blush on her cheeks, and smoky eye shadow. She also looked to be wearing a pink lipstick and a pale polish on her nails.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 37,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being published.

In the post’s caption, Hannah wrote birthday cake along with a cake emoji.

As expected, dozens of her fans swarmed to the comments section to wish her a happy day.

Among those wishing her well were Instagram influencers Ana Paula Saenz, Abigail Racthford, and Amanda Trivizas.

Other fans raved over how stunning she looked in the photo.

“You look great you got a body to take the breath away,” one admirer wrote.

“Exactly what I was wishing for,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Wow one of the sexiest and prettiest women alive,” a third fan chimed in.

“Happy birthday to the prettiest human being in the world!” commented a fourth follower.

Hannah does not seem to mind flaunting her figure on social media. Not too long ago, she recently looked gorgeous in a sexy, two-piece swimsuit while she posed next to the ocean.