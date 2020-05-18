Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Rocks Tiny Bikini To Show Her ‘Worst’ Shape After Weeks Of Lockdown

Savannah Prez showed her almost 800,000 Instagram followers what her body currently looks like after being unable to go to the gym in several weeks since the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe, imposing strict lockdown measures in many countries.

The photo showed the Belgian fitness model in front of a mirror as she held her phone close to her face for the selfie. Prez rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a striking leopard print in earthy tones. Her bikini top featured small triangles that put her ample cleavage on display. The bodice was kept in place by spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and around her back.

Prez teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides. The front remained low, allowing her to showcase her lower stomach.

In the caption, Prez explained that she has put on quite a bit of weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. At 5 foot 2, she is currently 145 pounds, which is the heaviest she has ever been, she said. She added that the weight gain does not make her unhappy with her body, but that she plans to lose body fat when she returns to her regular gym routine.

Prez wore her brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail that fell over in front of her shoulder. In the caption, she explained that she opted to hide her hand behind her head, presumably to hide the wrist braces she has been wearing after a recent surgery, as she previously shared with her fans.

The photo racked up more than 21,300 likes and upwards of 430 comments within the first hour of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to share how they feel about Prez’s “worst” shape.

“You are beautiful – So Strong and Gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“I think you look amazing!!” replied another fan.

“I’m glad that you’re not letting it get you down [hands raised emoji]. Someone once said that happiness shouldn’t be determined by what’s on the scale, and they’re damn right!” a third one chimed in.

“Gurl keep going! You look so amazing [firework] [heart-eyes emoji] [tiger emoji] WOW!” raved a fourth fan.

Prez recently shared a throwback photo in which she rocked a one-piece swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was at the beach as the golden sun spilled over her body, illuminating her bronzed figure. The suit had a black-and-white pattern that looked similar to zebra stripes. It included a halterneck style showed off her muscular arms and high-cut legs. The rest of the garment clung tightly to her figure.