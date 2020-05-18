Jaime King Files For Divorce From Husband Kyle Newman, Seeks Restraining Order

Jaime King filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 13 years, director Kyle Newman on Monday, May 18, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the Black Summer star also sought a restraining order against her husband, which seemed to indicate that their split was not amicable.

Us Weekly confirmed that the actress submitted the divorce paperwork and a request for a temporary restraining order to a Los Angeles courthouse earlier today. People Magazine stated that King filed a domestic violence prevention petition.

The pair first met in 2005 on the set of Fanboys, which Newman directed.

“I had a very strict work ethic. Actors can get lost in the idea of a beautiful relationship, not me. I continually focused on my scenes. Six months later, when we met again, it was as if I’d never seen him before. It was love at first sight. Our destiny,” she once said.

Newman proposed in April 2007, approximately two years after they first met. The couple tied the night that November in a ceremony held at the Greystone Park and Manor in L.A., and the same spot was where they had their first date. They have two children together, James, 6, and Leo, 4.

At the time, King said that she felt “instantly connected” to Newman and that she had never experienced such an “intense” connection to someone before.

Us Weekly wrote that she once called Newman her “best friend” and her “favorite human in the whole world.”

However, their relationship was not all bliss. People further expanded on some of the difficulties faced by the couple throughout their many years of marriage, including Leo’s heart condition, which led him to undergo surgery at only 20 weeks old.

Then, in 2018, King was left “very shaken up” after an alleged stalker attacked a car her son James was sitting in with a friend. The attack led to her son being struck by shattered glass. TMZ reported that the man had been terrorizing King for months and was charged with felony stalking. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Jaime’s had a rough go of it lately, and now apparently feels she needs court ordered protection from her estranged husband,” the TMZ article added.

On social media, many fans have wished King the best and expressed their sympathy.

“So awful. Prayers to them. I liked her on the show ‘Hart of Dixie,'” said person in response to People‘s official tweet.

Neither King or Newman has commented publically on the divorce yet, nor have their reps.