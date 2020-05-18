Jim Carrey Shares New Donald Trump Art Inspired By ‘The Shining’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also appeared in the actor's cartoon.

Jim Carrey shared a new art piece featuring a cartoon likeness of Donald Trump on Sunday, and the US president wasn’t the only world leader who got the caricature treatment from the Kidding star. Carrey’s political cartoon was a visual criticism of the way Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have handled the COVID-19 crisis, and it included a pop culture reference to a classic horror film.

Carrey shared the artwork on his Twitter page. It imagined Trump and Johnson as the creepy identical twin girls from The Shining. In the Stanley Kubrick film, the sisters are two of the numerous ghosts who haunt the Overlook Hotel. Carrey’s depiction of Trump and Johnson as the girls included a twist — he drew the two men as conjoined twins joined at the head. The leaders both had the same bright yellow hair. However, Carrey gave Trump’s skin orange highlights, while Johnson’s had pink tones. They were both depicted sticking their tongues out, and Trump was cross-eyed.

The two men’s over-sized heads had been given much smaller bodies. Carrey drew them exactly like The Shining twins, complete with white knee socks, blue dresses, and pink bows around their waists. They were holding hands and standing in a hallway.

The twins’ famous line from the movie, “Come play with us,” was painted above a window in dripping red letters. This isn’t something that happens in the film, but Carrey mentioned the backwards word that does get written on the wall in red, “Redrum,” in his tweet.

The actor also slammed Trump and Johnson for the numbers of COVID-19 deaths in their respective countries, suggesting that half of the deaths could have prevented.

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

Since it was initially posted, Carrey’s tweet has received over 37,000 likes and 6,500 retweets. However, the feedback he received from his followers was mixed.

“This is good but I’m having nightmares tonight,” read one response to his tweet.

“So much talent, and still keep your sense of humor in your paintings, thanks for the share,” remarked another fan of the actor’s work.

“I used to be a fan before you became another Hollywood political commentary hack,” a third tweet read.

“No one cares what you think. Just keep making us laugh circus boy,” another critic wrote.

Carrey frequently uses his art to attack Trump. However, back in January, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor announced that he was going to take a break from making the president the subject of his pieces. As reported by The Inquisitr, he stated that he was going to focus on painting mangoes instead.

The president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak seemingly inspired Carrey to resume creating anti-Trump art. In March, he took to Twitter to share a drawing that imagined the president as the incompetent mayor in the movie Jaws.