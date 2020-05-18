Candace Cameron Bure, 44, Shows Off Killer Workout Abs As She Reveals She Hurt Herself Doing TikTok Move

The 'Fuller House' star overdid it while practicing a fitness move.

Candace Cameron Bure says she hurt herself practicing a TikTok move. The Fuller House star, 44, shared a workout video with fans and revealed she can barely move her legs after trying a move about 20 times while making an “over 40” clip for the video-sharing platform.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Candace got ready for her Monday morning workout with pal Kira Stokes. The Netflix star wore a hot pink sports bra and striped black leggings that showed off her toned abs and superfit body ahead of her workout. But Candace was clearly having trouble crouching down for the camera, and that’s when she revealed that she overdid it while rehearsing a fitness move for Tiktok.

Candace was in serious pain as she attempted to squat down for the camera. After she finally managed to get herself down on the floor, the actress took a deep breath and told her fans, “And now my quads are so tight because of it and I’m having a hard time bending and walking.”

The former child star added that she aggravated things by taking a walk in her hilly neighborhood after she overdid her leg move, and she teased that she might have to adjust her Monday workout.

Stokes then appeared on split-screen and was jumping around to recreate the move that doomed the Fuller House star.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends commended Candace for pushing through with the workout. Others commiserated with the star over her workout pain.

‘Thigh meat throbbin,” wrote Family Matters alum Jaleel White, to which Candace replied, “No joke.”

“Omg I know how that feels,” another fan wrote. “Ii do squats and it’s annoying when that happens! Feel better!”

“Girl, I have been there many times being a softball player!” another fan added.”Even squatting to use the restroom hurts!!”

Of course, other fans raved over Candace’s fit body, with some saying she looks half her age.

“Over 40 and still sporty,” one fan wrote of the mom of three.

Candace recently wrapped the final season of Fuller House and is known for her many Hallmark movies. But lately, the Netflix star has been sharing her workout secrets with her fans. In one recent Instagram post, Candace’s killer abs were on full display as she shared a high-speed version of her six-minute hula hoop workout. For her latest workout, she told Instagram fans to get some weights, bands, and gliders ready.