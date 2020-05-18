Yanita Yancheva Leaves Little To The Imagination In Pink Bikini

On Monday, May 18, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.6 million followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photos showed the mother-of-one standing next to a stone wall. Numerous trees and a beautiful body of water can be seen in the background. Yanita flaunted her fit physique in a pink-and-black bikini with cut-out detailing from the clothing brand, Body Engineers. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and long, lean legs. Yanita accessorized the sexy look with a silver ring, a woven bracelet, and an elastic hair tie worn on her left wrist.

The 33-year-old styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, the Instagram star turned her body slightly away from the photographer, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. She gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward and leaning against the wall. For the final shot, Yanita placed her hand on a tree, as she jutted out her hips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Body Engineers by tagging the company.

Many of Yanita’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Whoa absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look as gorgeous as a sunrise, Yanita!” added a different devotee.

“Ah, what a smile… adorable,” said another follower.

“So so beautiful and gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Yanita graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore skintight activewear that left little to the imagination. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.