Joe Biden Slams Donald Trump As ‘The Most Corrupt President In Modern American History’

Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump on Twitter Monday, calling out the president’s corruption and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. The two men have traded punches over the popular social media platform over the past few weeks.

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history — and his recovery efforts are making that clearer than ever,” tweeted the presumed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The former vice president’s tweet received nearly 17,000 retweets and almost 79,000 “likes” in just a couple of hours. Plus, hundreds of accounts also left comments with many agreeing with Biden’s sentiment and others disagreeing with his disparaging words about President Trump.

“YES! Couldn’t agree more. let’s unite as Americans and get rid of this corrupt, incompetent ‘president.’ #DrainTheTrumpSwamp #RepublicansForBiden,” replied one Twitter user.

“And we’re leaving the GOP in mass because of it,” noted a user who claimed to be a former Republican.

Still, others posted fact checks showing the date that Trump supposedly learned about the novel coronavirus and a timeline of his actions in the days and weeks after that. Other accounts also stated that the only issue facing the country for the 2020 election is removing President Trump from office, and some railed against the division within the United States, which they blamed on Trump.

However, not every reply agreed with Vice President Biden’s statement. Plenty also expressed their support for the president on November 3, 2020. Several also posted memes about “Bidengate,” “Obamagate,” and Tara Reade’s accusations.

“And you, Sleepy Joe, are the weakest Presidential Candidate in the modern American history… and your efforts to promote yourself are making that clearer than ever,” replied one account using Trump’s nickname for Biden.

“This is a very WEAK platform, Joe. To capture independent & potential crossover voters, you’ve got to say more than how much you hate Trump. Americans are already CLEAR on that,” another concerned person wrote, asking the former Vice President to solidify his campaign message for 2020.

For now, Biden, who hasn’t named a running mate, has remained in his basement and has conducted his recent campaigning virtually. There is some question about how the 77-year-old will lead his campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic since it has been mostly virtual since mid-March. Still, Yahoo News reported that it sees a clear path to gaining the 318 electoral votes it needs to beat Trump in November.

The former vice president’s tweet came as new polls out of crucial swing states showed Biden holding the lead over Trump nationally, The Inquisitr reported. At least one poll analyst took the results as a positive sign that Biden is performing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.