CJ Sparxx Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Barely-There Metallic Blue Monokini

CJ Sparxx left little to the imagination in her latest bathing suit snapshot for Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model flashed all of her curves while revealing that the swimwear went live on her site this week.

In the racy snap, CJ looked like a total smokeshow wearing a metallic blue monokini. The garment boasted thin straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders, and a tiny top that could barely contain her abundant cleavage.

The straps came down to connect with an itty-bitty bottom that showcased her curvy hips, long, legs, and tiny waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the NSFW photo. She accessorized the style with a dainty gold bracelet around her wrist.

She appeared to be on a rooftop for the photo. She sat on a rainbow-colored beach towel as she soaked up some sun. She had one hand resting behind her and the other in her hair. She had her legs apart and looked away from the camera with a sultry glare on her face.

CJ wore her long, dark hair styled in voluminous strands the fell behind her back. She grabbed the top of her mane and pulled it back off of her forehead.

She also wore a natural makeup look for the photo. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as light eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with a pink tint on her full lips.

CJ’s 861,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the photo, clicking the like button more than 3,700 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 remarks on the pic.

“Hot and beautiful photo, one follower stated.

“Both the microbikini and the color look fabulous on you,” another said.

“OMG what a wonderful very hottest body you have sexy incredible,” a third comment read.

“My God, this could not look better. But you make everything look great,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her steam up Instagram wearing revealing outfits for her pictures. She’s usually seen sporting ensembles such as racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently delighted her followers wearing a tight orange bikini while sunbathing in Beverly Hills. To date, that post has earned more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments.