Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Bronzed Body In Steamy Pale Blue Lingerie

In her most recent Instagram post, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro showcased her tantalizing curves and bronzed skin in a sexy snap. The picture was taken indoors, and Kara appeared to have laid out a large white piece of fabric on the hardwood floors in the residence. Several large windows were visible in the background, filling the space with natural light, and Kara positioned herself near a window that allowed the sunshine in to illuminate her skin.

Kara had a bottle of Bali Body, and she tagged the Australian self-tan and suncare brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Kara’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the natural light, and she mentioned her love of spending time in the sunshine in the caption of the post.

Though Kara didn’t tag the brand behind her pale blue lingerie set in the post, she showcased her curves in a delicate, feminine set. The bra was crafted from a pale blue satin fabric with delicate floral embellishments along the top of the cups as well as along the bottom edge of the bra. Two thin straps that eventually joined together into one stretched over her shoulders, and the look flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Kara paired the bra with matching underwear that likewise featured a unique strap detail, with two straps ending in a circular metal hoop before transforming into a single strap that stretched low on her hips. The bottoms also featured a seductive cut-out detail near the top, and were crafted from pale blue fabric with a delicate lacy overlay.

The set showed off Kara’s toned stomach and thighs as well, and she kept the look simple, adding a pair of minimalist earrings and a delicate gold choker to finish off the look. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in effortless waves and she gazed out the nearby window, lips parted. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup for the sexy snap.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing picture, and the post received over 5,500 likes within just 12 minutes. It also received 96 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re flawless,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented simply.

“Absolutely stunning as always, Miss Del Toro,” one follower added.

“I think that’s what angels look like,” a fourth fan said.

Kara loves to make use of natural light in her snaps whenever possible. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner showed off her curves and breathtaking features in a white lace garment. She posed with a stack of books nearby and positioned herself in a way that her sun-kissed skin was illuminated by the sunlight streaming through a nearby window.