Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Spectacular Curves In Denim Mini Skirt

Aylen Alvarez showed off her amazing hourglass figure to her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, May 17, when she took to the popular social media platform to post an update that featured her in a revealing outfit.

The Cuban model was captured standing on stone steps in an undisclosed location. Alvarez — who is also known as Aylen Davis — placed one foot in front of the other, in a stance that highlighted the curves of her lower body. She faced the camera, which was slightly lower than eye level.

Alvarez sported a denim mini skirt that sat just around her navel, hugging her slim waist. It included distressed patched on the sides for an edgy look. The hemline was high on her thighs, exposing most of her shapely legs.

She paired her skirt with a cream-colored top boasting a low neckline that teased quite a lot of her cleavage. The front also included three small cutouts for added sexiness. Its cropped bottom left a bit of Alvarez’s tight upper stomach on display.

On her feet, Alvarez had on strappy nude high-heeled sandals that showed her white pedicure. She accessorized her look with a matching nude purse, which she held by the strap with her right hand.

Alvarez wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands that fell in front of her shoulders. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, which appeared to include dark liner and mascara, and a bit of bronzer on her cheekbones.

In her caption, Alvarez revealed that all of her outfit, including skirt, top, shoes and purse, were from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. She also used the space to include the name of each article, in case her fans wanted the details.

The photo garnered more than 31,800 likes and over 400 comments in under a day. Her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Alvarez on her beauty and style.

“Beautiful [two pink double heart emoji] beautiful babe,” one user wrote.

“Oh hey gorgeous,” replied another fan.

“Looking amazing babe,” a third user chimed in.

“Omg [heart-eyes emoji] So hot babe,” added a fourth fan.

Alvarez has been rocking cute spring outfits on her Instagram feed as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a picture that saw her outdoors in a sexy white dress that was covered in purple flowers. It had slightly puffed, half-length sleeves with a flirty, ruffled trim that was also present along the daringly short hemline. A ruched detail spanned almost the entire length of the number. The dress was also from Fashion Nova.