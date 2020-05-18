UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Fit Body In New Workout Video

Paige VanZant shared an Instagram video that showed she has continued to train her body during the coronavirus outbreak. For her latest update, she wore tight black leggings and a black sports bra while doing exercises with a barbell.

The 26-year-old has not let the stay-at-home order slow down her training progress. She was filmed at a gym with nobody seen around her. VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – had her blonde hair up in a bun while she worked out. On the wall of the small gym was a mural of the Incredible Hulk, while tires and kettlebells were visible in the background.

VanZant’s video started with her lifting a barbell with large plates on it. She performed clean and jerk lifts as she started out in a squat before raising the weights to her chin and then pushed them over her head. The UFC fighter was filmed from the side, and sported a pair of black leggings with a matching sports bra. VanZant also wore a pair of black sneakers to complete the look.

After she lifted the barbell over her head, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant rested it on her shoulders and did a full squat. This action treated fans to a view of her curvaceous backside. VanZant once again propelled the weights over her head and in front of her body. She slowly brought the barbell down and placed it on the floor. Afterwards, she turned to the camera and flexed her muscles. The model included a caption about building her strength.

Her 2.5 million Instagram followers responded well to the short workout clip and over 27,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. The MMA competitor had over 400 comments in just over 15 hours after posting the video. Fellow female fighter, Pearl Gonzalez left a fist and strong emoji. Fans heaped praise on the fighter’s work ethic.

“No joke that Paige works hard as hell,” one follower wrote.

“You a work in progress and we appreciate that and love it,” another commented while adding a clapping-hands emoji.

“Haha that celebration at the end,” a fan wrote.

Not everyone was impressed with the clip, and a few of VanZant’s detractors chimed in.

“How tf she get a UFC contract to begin with?” one asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month VanZant uploaded a video of her lifting weights at her home gym. That upload earned over 29,000 likes and received more than 340 comments from her fans.