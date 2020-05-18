RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Dismisses Allegations Of Jamal Bryant Fathering Child With Congregant

Gizelle Bryant, one of the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac, made an appearance via webcam on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night. During the talk, she refuted rumors that Jamal Bryant – her former husband, who she’s now dating – had conceived a child with a member of the megachurch he preaches at.

Upon being asked the question – taken from Twitter – Gizelle thanked Cohen, responding to the allegations as “all the way a lie.” She also said she’s dismissed these rumors on Jamal’s social media.

“And clearly we’re very important are gonna make up these lies. Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta.”

The video – which also includes a separate chat between Cohen and Gizelle’s RHOP costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann discussing conflicts that have involved herself and co-stars Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore – has received comments questioning Gizelle’s honesty.

“Gizelle, I don’t believe you. You was lying in the church for years before divorcing Jamal and being transparent So im taking what you say with a grain of salt,” one user wrote with an emoji of a pair of eyes looking left.

“Girllllllll. Gizelle is a liar,” another user wrote.

Jamal had previously denied the allegations. As People reported, he went live on YouTube in a 15-minute video on May 7. In the video, he condemned those who were giving the rumors any mileage.

Gizelle and Jamal got married in 2002. However, infidelity on Jamal’s part led to their split in 2009. The two rekindled their relationship in 2019.

While they’re back together romantically, they’re not in the same home – or even state. Gizelle is reportedly living in Bethesda, Maryland while Jamal is in Atlanta. He preaches at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

In the same chat, Cohen asked Gizelle for some takes on the upcoming season, specifically regarding her fellow housewives.

Some of the questions he posed were “Who’s the biggest pot-stirrer this season?” and “Who stepped up their style game the most this season?”

Gizelle didn’t go into any great depth with her answers, but she did respond with herself for two questions. Perhaps most notably, she admitted herself as having “the biggest ego” out of all of the housewives.

Kim was on-camera for one of the questions, breaking out into laughter at one question and answer.

Gizelle has been part of the RHOP cast since the show premiered – in 2016. In March, Bravo announced that the fifth season is set to premiere this summer.