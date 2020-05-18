Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Voluptuous Physique In A Sexy Bikini Top

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her 10.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling shot in which she showed off her curvaceous physique. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the snap appeared to have been taken outside on a balcony area. She stood in front of a plain gray wall with a glass sliding door to her left, and a glimpse of the view was visible in the reflection of the glass door.

Anastasiya didn’t include any information about where her bikini was from, but the skimpy swimwear showcased her ample assets to perfection. The swimsuit was crafted from a metallic golden hue and featured a low-cut neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric stretched across her curves and couldn’t even manage to contain them, as a generous portion of her underboob was visible as well.

A thin band stretched across her stomach just below her breasts, and thin straps went over her shoulders, securing the top and adding a bit of support. The photo was cropped at her waist so not much of her bikini bottoms were visible, but fans could see a glimpse of the matching bottoms she paired with the scandalous top. Two straps stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and toned figure.

The bombshell wore her long blond locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her chest and shoulders, and kept her beauty look minimal but stunning. Her skin looked flawless in the shot, with what appeared to be a hint of blush and highlighter to accentuate her features. Bold brows several shades darker than her light tresses framed her gorgeous brown eyes, and she finished off the look with what appeared to be cat eye liner and long lashes. She tilted her head slightly as she gazed at the camera.

Anastasiya tagged Clover in the picture, a dating app, and also mentioned the app in the caption of the post. Whether her fans were interested in her thoughts on the app or simply at getting a peek at her curves, they loved the post, and it racked up over 16,200 likes within just 14 minutes. The post also received 410 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re so sweet so unbelievably gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Babe,” another said simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow what a cutie,” one fan said, including a string of flame emoji in his comment.

“Dream girl,” another added.

Anastasiya loves to flaunt her ample assets in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a revealing white swimsuit while hanging out poolside. The sexy piece showcased her voluptuous curves and she treated her followers to a view of both the front and the back of the steamy look.