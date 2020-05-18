Maya Jama Wows Fans In Low-Cut Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The TV and radio personality keeps her followers up to date with new content frequently and her most recent upload didn’t disappoint.

Jama stunned in a short-sleeved white crop top with a pink tie-dye effect all over. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her toned stomach and decolletage. She paired the ensemble with matching tiny shorts that fell way above her knees. To complete the outfit, Jama rocked a pair of heels that showed off her white nail polish on her toes. The former Loose Women panelist sported her shoulder-length dark curly hair down and accessorized herself with hoop earrings. For her makeup application, she appeared to have gone for a natural look. Although, she still seemingly applied a coat of lipstick for the occasion.

Jama posed at the top of a wooden staircase in front of pink flowers. The 25-year-old held one hand against the large mirror to the left of her and placed the other beside her on the wooden rail. Jama flashed a huge smile directly at the camera and pushed her hip out the left. The reflection in the mirror displayed a hint of her booty and her left thigh.

For her caption, she told fans that she “flung on” her heels indoors to switch up her Monday.

Jama didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, she has been presenting her own show on BBC Radio 1 in London, U.K. every weekend. Recently, she announced in a separate Instagram post that she will not be continuing her contract from June.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“U are perfection personified,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Thank you for blessing our feed,” another devotee shared.

“Oh my god she’s so fu*king peng, it makes me question my sexuality,” remarked a third fan.

“This took away any Monday Blues for sure,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jama is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a skimpy cut-out yellow swimsuit that displayed her decolletage, toned stomach, and legs. Jama accessorized with a small bracelet and earrings and sported her dark shoulder-length curly hair down. She showed off the small tattoo on the side of her left thigh and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look.