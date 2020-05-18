Aisha Thalia Sizzles In Barely There Bikini Bottoms To Show Her C-Section Scar In Inspiring Post

Aisha Thalia took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 17, to post an inspiring video of herself in tiny bikini bottoms that exposed the incision she received during an emergency C-section. She dedicated her post to all the “C-section mamas” out there.

Aisha sat in front of a mirror as she took a close-up selfie-style video, which can be at this link to her Instagram. The clip started on her lower body and panned upward slightly, focusing in on her torso. Aisha angled her front and right profile at her phone, showcasing her hourglass figure.

She wore a pair of barely there bathing suit bottoms in a neon yellow tone that complimented her caramel skin. The bikini boasted clear straps, which Aisha wore pulled high on her sides, exposing her voluptuous hips. The main part was scrunched all the way inward, revealing part of the scar on the right.

On her upper body, Aisha had on a neon green crop top featuring long sleeves and a hoodie. The front was super short, putting quite a lot underboob on display for the video.

She wore her light hair swept over to the side and styled down in tight curls that fell to her chest.

Aisha paired the video with a long caption in which she detailed having to be rushed to the operation room after experiencing complications ahead of her planned natural water birth. She told her fans that she felt like her body had failed her and robbed her of a natural experience and extra bonding time with her newborn.

“I felt mom guilt that my daughter was brought into the world in such a rough way,” she wrote.

She continued by adding that, in time, she began to wear her scar with pride, and she feels just as sexy as she did before undergoing a C-section.

In under a day, the video has been viewed about 50,000 times, attracting more than 11,000 likes and upwards of 290 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to thank her for her message and to praise her beauty.

“Girl. I NEEDED this message. This 4 month post partum body has me so conflicted. Frustrated by how I look but full of love that my body produced such a beautiful angel,” one user wrote.

“I did a c section 4 months ago and I understand your feeling but everyday I reassure myself that my scar brought life and I’m so glad that we are alive and well,” replied another user.

“Beauty. Inside and out. Much luv,” a third fan chimed in.