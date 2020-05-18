Kiki Passo Goes Braless In Daring Top with Plunging Neckline

Kiki Passo gave her fans a reason to get exited with her latest Instagram post. The model shared a series photos that featured her flaunting her cleavage in a racy top with a plunging neckline.

Kiki was inside for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos that captured her in her home. She was sitting on her feet on the floor.

The model’s top was made of a black velvet-like fabric. It was sleeveless and the neckline was very low-cut, giving her fans a nice look a her voluptuous chest. The neckline had a ruffle along the edge, calling even more attention her bosom. She paired the top with cutoff denim shorts.

The images were similar in that the only thing different was the placement of her arms and her expression. The angle made her chest the focal point of each snap.

The first picture saw Kiki smiling at the camera while she played with her hair. She sat with her other hand in front of her body. Part of her toned thighs were also visible in the pictures.

In the second image, she flashed a flirty smile as she held her hand up to her face. She sat with one hand behind her back as she arched her back just a bit.

The model wore the sides of her hair pulled back with a few tendrils framing the sides of her face. Her makeup application appeared to include shaped brows, a shimmery eyeshadow, thick lashes, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with layered necklaces, a bracelet and a few rings.

The post was a hit garnering more than 29,000 likes within an hour of it being uploaded to the photo-sharing app.

In the post’s caption, she wrote that she was quaran-ting. She also wrote part of the caption in Portuguese. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she wrote that she was good in her home during quarantine.

Many of her fans were quick to point out that they loved seeing her in the outfit.

“Wow Goddess of Goddesses you look so angelic, beautiful and sexy,” gushed one follower.

“Wow Kiki you look very nice and beautiful in that outfit amazing pictures,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Kiki is no stranger to flaunting her cleavage on social media. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she shows it off quite often in revealing outfits, like the swimsuit she wore not too long ago.