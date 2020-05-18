Bri Teresi Spills Out Of Sheer Lingerie In Sexy Black & White Instagram Post

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday. The model shared a black-and-white photo on her feed in which she sported a completely sheer lingerie set that showed off some major skin as she posed in what looked to be a living room in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag.

The photo showed Bri sitting in a round, fluffy chair. Behind her, black pyramid shelves were visible. A square window without any curtains could also be seen, so natural light poured into the shot behind Bri. The light cast shadows over parts of her body and simultaneously highlighted her best assets. She looked cozy yet sexy in the skimpy lingerie.

Bri’s look included a demi-cut bralette made of completely sheer fabric with black polka dots and a thick black trim. The top featured thin straps on her shoulders, though Bri allowed the straps to slide loosely down her arms. This caused the bralette’s low-cut neckline to expose even more of her ample cleavage. Her breasts were fully visible underneath the see-through fabric, but she kept the photo Instagram-friendly by covering her chest with one arm.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a U-shaped thong. The front of the thong featured the same polka-dotted fabric and remained low on Bri’s waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her long, lean legs looked stunning in the high-cut piece.

Bri did not add any accessories to the lingerie. She also appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Bri wore her medium-length blond locks pushed back to one side in a stylish blowout.

Bri posed with one leg crossed in front of her while she extended the other foot onto an ottoman in front of her. She pointed her toes, which elongated her famous pins. Bri arched her back in a way that showed off her hourglass figure. As she crossed her arm over her chest, more cleavage squeezed out of the top.

The post was liked more than 4,600 times in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Bri’s fans. The 200-plus comments were filled with compliments on Bri’s stunning physique.

“This is what angels must look like,” one fan said.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another user added.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, the model went for a bright yellow look as she posed in a snakeskin-print bikini and picked fruit in an orchard.