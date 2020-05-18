Ken Osmond Dead, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ Star Who Played Eddie Haskell Dies At 76

Ken Osmond is dead. The Leave it to Beaver star best known for playing Eddie Haskell on the popular sitcom has died at 76, according to Variety. Osmond died at his home in Los Angeles on Monday. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Osmond was born in Glendale, California, and began his career in Hollywood at a young age. He had his first speaking part in the film So Big at age 9, and also appeared in Good Morning Miss Dove and Everything But the Truth. Osmond also guest starred on a number of TV series, including Fury, Wagon Train, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, and The Loretta Young Show.

In 1957, Osmond got the part he would come to be known for after auditioning for Eddie Haskell on Leave it to Beaver.

Eddie Haskell was originally supposed to be a guest star role.

If it hadn’t been for Osmond’s portrayal of the character, Haskell may not have played such a strong role as the resident troublemaker on the series. He was reportedly so impressive in the role that he ultimately became a key part of the six season series.