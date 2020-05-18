Eva Marie Shows Off Her Voluptuous Cleavage & Washboard Abs In Hot Pink Crop Top

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle showed off curves and muscle in her latest Instagram update. She recently took to social media to flaunt her amazing body and had her fans gushing about her flawless physique.

The former WWE wrestler looked smoking hot in bright pink. Eva Marie’s workout clothes clung to her fabulous frame and exposed her toned body and ample curves.

The athlete wore a pink crop top that allowed her voluptuous cleavage to shine. Eva Marie’s assets took center stage as she posed for the camera.

The entrepreneur teamed the crop top with its matching pink tights. The high-rise leggings covered her belly button but could not hide her washboard abs. The athlete’s ripped stomach and minuscule waist was on display and underscored her dedication to her fitness regime.

Eva Marie also flaunted her incredible arms. Eva Marie showcased her impressive bicep and triceps’ muscles much to the delight of her fans.

The model defined her style with her long purple hair which she wore in a side-part. Her mane tumbled down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Eva Marie accessorized with a delicate necklace, her wedding band, and a pair of sunglasses. It also seems as if she slicked on some pink nail polish to complete the look.

Eva Marie posed by striking a pose against a light gray wall. She put one of her hands at her waist while adjusting her shades with the other. She also rested a foot against the wall behind her. Eva Marie then slightly parted her lips in a provocative manner.

Since leaving the wrestling franchise, Eva Marie has established her own fashion and fitness brand. In her caption, she encouraged her followers to follow her intermittent fasting plan. She also touted the benefits of eating intermittently.

Eva Marie has a large and loyal following of over 4.4 million people. Her fans also love engaging with her as can be seen by the response to her most recent post. Over 34,000 followers have already liked the pic, while 225 of them took the time to comment.

One fan admitted that Eva Marie made them change their opinion about a certain color.

“Love that set and I usually don’t love hot pink,” they raved.

Another follower complimented Natalie on her body.

“You look incredible Natalie! Pink never looked so good! (flame emoji) Goals on Goals!” they complimented.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical and laid on the praise.

“WOW! Picture perfect shot! I love it! You look so unbelievably beautiful and mesmerizing! I absolutely love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six pack abs of steel! Keep the pump going and keep up the phenomenal job you’re doing with your fitness!” they gushed.