Christy Mack Celebrates ‘Mack Monday’ By Showing Some Skin In Sexy Blue Lingerie

Christy Mack went scantily-clad on her Instagram account today in celebration of her own special holiday — “Mack Monday.” The American model steamed up her page with two sizzling selfies that quickly earned the attention of her 3.9 million followers.

Christy posed in front of her bathroom vanity in the double-pic Instagram update. She held her cell phone up by her head, gazing at its screen in the first snap to ensure she was capturing her reflection at the perfect angle. In the second, she averted her eyes to the mirror in front of her, seemingly staring back at the viewer of the sultry shot.

Despite a shelf full of clothing in the background behind her, Christy was stripped down to nothing more than a revealing set of navy blue lingerie that left plenty of her bronzed and tatted figure well on display. The set included a sexy bralette with a mock neckline and thick straps that fell at an angle over her chest, creating a revealing cutout that left her decolletage and cleavage almost completely bare. It had underwire-style cups that were made of sheer mesh material, though thicker lace appliques provided enough coverage so the photos would not violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines.

Christy went even racier with the lower half of her ensemble, opting for a minuscule matching thong that left very little to the imagination. The number covered up only what was necessary, flashing a glimpse of her toned thighs and hips to her devoted audience. It also had a thick, lace waistband that sat low on her hips to draw attention to her sculpted abs and hourglass silhouette.

Christy did not appear to have added any accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. She wore her ombre-colored hair down in a messy fashion and accentuated her facial features with a simple application of makeup that looked to include a nude lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans of the former adult film star were far from shy about showing some love for her latest social media appearance. It has amassed over 51,000 likes during its first hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Christy was “goals.”

“#MackMonday is the best day!!!!” remarked a third admirer.

“Beautiful and perfect,” remarked a fourth fan.

Christy’s Instagram uploads always prove to be a major hit with her fans no matter what day they are shared. Her previous upload went live to her feed on a Friday and saw her sporting nothing more than a latex bodysuit that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The scandalous look fared extremely well, earning over 133,000 likes and 2,248 comments to date.