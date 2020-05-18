Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Getting Help For Emotional Issues,’ Has Continued To Receive Treatment After Rehab

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is still focused on his recovery.

Scott Disick may have checked out of rehab, but he’s still focused on getting treatment. According to a source speaking with People, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has returned to his home and is seeking help.

“After returning to Los Angeles, Scott has continued to receive treatment. He is getting help for emotional issues. He is very focused on getting better,” the source said.

In early May, Disick checked out of a rehab center in Colorado after a photo of him inside the facility was leaked to the press. Disick had been in the facility for less than a week.

The source also said that Disick is still with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, and that she’s helping him through treatment.

“Sofia still supports him. She understands that Scott is in a difficult situation. She is very proud that he is committed to dealing with his issues,” the source continued.

According to the source, Richie was one of the people encouraging Disick to check in to rehab to begin with. The source said that Scott knew he was spiraling out of control, and still wants to be a good dad to the children he had with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Kardashian share three children, and the source suggested that Kardashian also encouraged him to enter rehab.

In a previous interview with People, a source close to Disick said that what the reality star needs is safety and security. Right now, the source said that Disick is valuing privacy so that he can work on the issues that are keeping him from being the person he wants to be.

The source also emphasized that although Disick had checked out of rehab, he wasn’t giving up on treatment. The insider said that he can give him psychological, emotional, and spiritual health. Disick has yet to issue a public statement on the news that he checked into and out of the facility in Colorodo. He also checked into rehab in 2015, following his split from Kardashian.

Disick’s attorney Marty Singer said that Disick had not checked in for alcohol or cocaine abuse. In a statement, Singer said that Disick had checked into rehab not to deal with addiction, but to confront with the lingering trauma that followed the sudden deaths of both his mother and father three months apart. Singer said that Disick was still feeling the effects of their passing, and had checked into rehab in an attempt to work through that trauma.