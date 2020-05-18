Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Strappy Lace Lingerie

On Monday, May 18, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive photos showed the 30-year-old laying on a white shag carpet in front of wooden cabinets. She sizzled in a lingerie set, that featured a black strappy bralette with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Jessica also sported an unbuttoned chambray shirt, thigh-high socks, and a black choker necklace.

The expert cosplayer pulled back her ash-blond hair in a low bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application appeared to have featured sculpted eyebrows, colorful eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the Instagram star arched her back and bent her knees. She used her arms to prop herself up, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by laying on her side. She placed one of her hands behind her head and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. Jessica also asked her followers if they ran their toothbrush under water prior to brushing their teeth.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to answer both of her questions.

“I wet my toothbrush before putting toothpaste on, then wet it again with the toothpaste, then I brush my teeth. Pic #2,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m a savage and just put the toothpaste on without wetting the toothbrush at all and I love both pics!” said a different follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“BOTH THAT BRA IS SO PRETTY OMG I wet the toothbrush before and after putting the toothpaste on,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy gold bikini. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.