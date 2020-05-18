Things Get Heated Between Whoopi Goldberg And Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ Over Re-Opening The Economy

The hosts of The View discussed re-opening the United States economy on Monday’s episode of the show, and things got so heated between Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain that Goldberg cut to commercial while McCain was in the middle of making her argument.

As Raw Story reports, the conservative co-host argued that it was necessary for people to get back to work so there is taxable income to make the economy function.

The idea of when it will be the right time to ease social distancing guidelines has become a flashpoint issue between people on the left and the right. Many conservatives argue that it’s time to begin returning to life as normal, while many progressives say that social isolation measures should stay in place until states have successfully flattened the curve of cases of the novel coronavirus.

Goldberg argued that those who want to return to public spaces and work are putting others at risk against their will.

Co-host Joy Behar weighed in, arguing that the Democrats’ recent stimulus bill would help people with their mortgages, rent, and those who have to work in essential areas like food and health care. She criticized Republicans for being willing to bail out the banks but not being willing to spend money for people on Main street.

“Corporations, airlines, give them all the money that they need, but the little guy, the poor guy who is on the front lines saving our lives, those people don’t get help,” she said.

Sunny Hostin, another co-host on the show, agreed. She said that she understood living paycheck to paycheck and the struggle of those who would be forced to return to work if the economy reopens.

“With 83 percent of those tax cuts that Donald Trump and his administration were so keen on giving went to the top 1 percent in our country. How dare they say now that there is not enough money to give to the people that are struggling? That is ridiculous!” she said.

“We have the money; we just don’t seem to have the money to save these people,” she added.

McCain jumped into the argument saying that Democrats’ bill was a wishlist of progressive agenda items and called the measure “ridiculous.”

Goldberg interjected that she wanted to finish her point, but McCain shouted over her.

“No! It’s a Democrat wishlist!” she said. “How are we going to tax people if there’s no economy?”

At that point, Goldberg cut the episode to go to commercial.

As the only self-described conservative on the show, McCain frequently spars with her co-hosts over political topics on which they diverge.