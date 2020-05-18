Donald Trump Says ‘We Want Big Big Stadiums Loaded With People’ During Surprise Phone Call

On Sunday, President Donald Trump made a surprise call to the NBC Sports broadcast of the PGA’s charity skins game raising funds for coronavirus relief, CNBC reported. The president spoke with NBC’s Mike Tirico during the unexpected discussion in which Trump said he was happy to see professional golfers back on the course.

The PGA held the TaylorMade Driving Relief tournament, and it was among the first professional sports events that have happened since many leagues shut down due to COVID-19 in mid-March. No spectators were on the links during the matches, though. President Trump, who owns several golf courses around the world, admitted that he’d missed golf as well as sports in general during the call, which lasted a little more than 10 minutes.

“I do miss it. I haven’t played, really, since this problem that we have started, I haven’t been able to play golf for a while, I’ve been very busy,” Trump said.

Sunday’s match featured Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Matthew Wolff, according to a Yahoo Sports report. It wasn’t a regular event, but the PGA does have Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas, scheduled for June 11, which is its first tour event since the PGA shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming June tournament will not have any fans on the golf course, and the president said he’s not only ready for golf and sports, in general, to return but also for fans to be able to attend all the events in significant numbers.

“We want to get sports back,” Trump told Tirico. “We miss sports. We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country. We want big big stadiums loaded with people. We don’t want to have 15,000 people watching Alabama-LSU, as an example.”

For now, many professional leagues throughout the United States and the world are still working to figure out how to play competitively for 2020 in a safe way, so far, most don’t have a definite answer and are still negotiating the details.

Ahead of this weekend’s charity golf, the number one rated golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, made waves when he spoke out about his decision not to play another round with President Trump should the opportunity present itself, The Inquisitr reported. McIlroy criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. For his part, the president did not mention McIlroy’s comments during the unexpected phone call into the broadcast. Instead, he noted that he knows the golfers and said they were all good people.