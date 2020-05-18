Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani Linked To al Qaeda Months After Pensacola Naval Base Attack

Attorney General William Barr announced on Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had finally cracked the iPhone of the man who killed three American sailors in December 2019. Moreover, authorities found the device had evidence that linked the killer to the terrorist organization al Qaeda.

According to Reuters, Barr claimed on a morning conference call that the data garnered from the iPhone had been “invaluable” in getting evidence against the killer, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

“The information from the phone has already proved invaluable,” Barr said.

Alshamrani, a Royal Saudi Air Force trainee, had been in Florida as a member of a US Navy training program that serves to create stronger links with foreign allies. Despite the intense vetting of all foreign trainees, Alshamrani managed to fall through the cracks, and eventually shot eight people — in addition to killing three — before being killed by law enforcement.

FBI director Christopher Wray echoed Barr’s comments, adding specifics details of what officials had learned about Alshamrani’s plans.

“The evidence we have been able to develop… shows that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning,” Wray stated, adding that it appeared that Alshamrani had been radicalized as far back as 2015.

The iPhone was also able to confirm the motive for Alshamrani’s assault. Though al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the attack at the time, the assertion remained unverified until material on the terrorist’s phone corroborated the link.

Barr added Alshamrani’s mobile device was also able to show that the Saudi government was unaware of the planned onslaught.

Though the focus of the call was on the Saudi trainee, Barr also voiced his censure of technology giant Apple, which had reportedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement and unlock Alshamrani’s phone.

In addition, Barr called on lawmakers to pass legislation that would force Apple and other similar companies to work with the FBI and other agencies to break encryption during criminal investigations.

“Apple’s decision has dangerous consequences,” Barr warned.

“Many of the technology companies that advocate most loudly for warrant-proof encryption… are at the same time willing to accommodate authoritarian regimes,” he added.

Apple has since hit back at the claims, stating that “[rejected] the characterization” and had in fact given “substantive assistance” to the FBI.

