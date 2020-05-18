David Arquette Set To Reprise ‘Scream’ Role

The fifth time is a charm for actor David Arquette who Entertainment Weekly reported Monday would join the cast of the latest Scream movie.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette wrote in a statement.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Arquette, who will reprise his role as deputy Dewey Riley, is the first cast member to sign on to the fifth Scream movie officially. However, talks are underway with former co-stars, including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell. Rotten Tomatoes reported that Campbell started conversations to reprise her role earlier this month. The filmmakers wrote Campbell a letter to persuade her to take on the part of Sidney Prescott once more.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick have co-written the movie, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct. Kevin Williamson, the original co-writer of Scream, will executive produce with Chad Villella. Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella are all part of the filmmaking group, Radio Silence.

The studio has not released any plot details, but it will be an original story with Dewey Riley again on the hunt for the villain Ghostface. There were hints back in 2015 that Scream 5 and Scream 6 were waiting in the wings and would be released based on the success of Scream 4. The fourth film only grossed $38.2 million at the box office, an average amount.

“Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy,” Arquette wrote.

Craven directed the four original Scream films but passed away in 2015. Even with the horror icon not involved in the latest installment, the new picture is in capable hands. The new production team directed the 2019 movie, Ready or Not. Based on the theme of that movie, the team is viewed as a “pretty solid pick to breathe new life into this franchise,” according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The fifth Scream film will begin principal photography in Wilmington, North Carolina, this summer or as soon as allowed based on the current global epidemic.

Arquette has recently been away from the acting arena and instead has been in another major arena– the wrestling arena. In 2018 he suffered a severe laceration during a match but continued to wrestle despite blood gushing from his neck. The gruesome cut sent him to the hospital twice. Arquette later blamed his injury on lack of experience and vowed to get back in the ring again.