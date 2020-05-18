Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In Sexy Bikini Top & Oversized Flannel

Sofia Bevarly was back in a bikini on Instagram, and her 1.4 million fans were delighted by the sight. The photo captured the Florida native in a bikini top and an oversized flannel shirt that gave fans a great glimpse of her killer figure.

The steamy new photo was added to her page over the weekend and included two mages. Sofia stood in a doorway, raising her hand over her head and playing with her flirty bun. The first image in the set showed Sofia with a serious look on her face while the next one offered a glimpse of her pearly whites as she flashed a huge smile into the camera. The Fashion Nova brand ambassador rocked a look from the popular online retailer and flaunted her picture-perfect figure for the camera.

Her day at home called for sexy yet cozy attire. She opted for a tiny nude bikini top that highlighted her gorgeous, allover glow. The bikini consisted of a traditional triangle top with a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Its cups were only held together with a small piece of string that sat snug under her chest and helped push her cleavage up even further. She wore a trendy flannel shirt over her top, which draped perfectly over her figure. The piece had several different hues of blue, as well as a line of gold buttons.

Sofia’s bottoms were comprised of denim fabric, and most of the photo cut off the entire garment, but she revealed in the caption that they were shorts. They sat high on her hips but still flashed a glimpse of her taut tummy and tiny waist. Sofia opted to add a small number of accessories to her revealing look in the form of small silver hoop earrings, which fans have seen her rock many times before.

She tied back her honey-brown tresses in a high bun that sat on top of her head while her face featured a striking application of makeup that made all of her bold features pop. Sofia’s fans have not been shy about showering the upload with the praise it deserves, including 44,000 double-taps and 400-plus comments.

“You’re so pretty, and your smile is infectious,” one Instagrammer gushed with a series of flame, heart, and smiley face emoji.

“I love you so beautiful,” another Instagram user exclaimed with a few red hearts.

“If I had ur body I’d wear a bikini every day too,” another social media user pointed out.

“Always looking beautiful,” one more chimed in.