Cindy Prado Matches With Her Cat In Cleavage-Baring, Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her newest swimwear look in a post on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she sported a skimpy animal-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves. She posed with her cat and mentioned in the caption that the print matched her cat’s fur.

The photos showed Cindy relaxing on a deck chair with a white cushion behind her. In the background, glass doors leading inside her home could be seen, as well as a black table with a small plant on top. Light appeared to be shining into the patio from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over Cindy’s toned body. She looked ready to soak up every bit of sunlight in her two-piece.

Cindy’s look featured a vest-like top with only two thin strings connecting the two sides across her waist. The plunging neckline exposed her ample cleavage and allowed it to spill out at the center. Meanwhile, the horizontal strings drew attention to her tiny midsection.

Cindy’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and showed off her long, lean legs.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a silver choker necklace, hoop earrings, and a small bangle. She also sported a subtle makeup look, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink lip gloss. She wore her long, blond hair down in luscious curls.

In the first photo, Cindy posed on her hip and curved her body in a way that showed off her figure. She stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. The second image showed the model laying on her back and flexing her abs. In the remaining shots, Cindy snuggled up to her adorable feline friend.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 200 comments in under a day as fans left praise for her stunning body in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan said.

“Tiger on the prowl,” another user joked.

“Beautiful Cindy, good morning!” a third follower wrote.

Many fans were at a loss for words and expressed admiration for Cindy using various emoji.

Cindy always knows how to turn up the heat on her page. In a post over the weekend, she lounged on a paddleboard while sporting a skimpy white bikini, which her followers loved.