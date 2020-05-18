Kayla Moody Takes A Dip In The Ocean While Wearing Extremely Sheer White Bodysuit

On Monday, American model Kayla Moody uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 726,000 followers to enjoy.

The brief clip was filmed on a beach at an undisclosed location and shows Kayla posing in a beautiful body of water. The video begins with the Instagram star bending her knees and splashing water on her chest. She slowly stood to her full height and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Throughout the clip, Kayla held up her windblown hair, ensuring that it would stay dry. The video ends with the model tilting her head upward and parting her full lips, as she closed her eyes.

Kayla flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer white bodysuit. The garment left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Kayla kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they had been experiencing warmer weather.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Kayla’s question.

“No and beaches are close. But thanks for sharing,” wrote one follower.

“No, kind of warm. Definitely not swimsuit attire,” said another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are a flawless sexy goddess pure fire,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye, red heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous as always,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the video and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments. The video has been viewed over 9,000 times since it was shared.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a plunging metallic swimsuit. That post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes.