Skylar Walling Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In An Itty-Bitty Pink & Blue String Bikini

Skylar Walling returned to Instagram on Monday morning to flaunt her curvaceous body in a skimpy little bathing suit. The model showed some skin while asking fans if they’re sleep schedules have been impacted during quarantine.

In the NSFW pic, Skylar looked like a brunette bombshell wearing a itty-bitty blue string bikini with pink trim. The top showcased her toned arms and shoulders while barely covering her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms exposed her tiny waist and curvy hips. She had the straps of the garment pulled up over her shoulders while flaunting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her killer legs were also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Skylar sat on an outdoor lounge chair with her legs apart as she posed for the snap. She tugged at her bikini top and gave a piercing glare into the camera while soaking up some sun.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick black eyeliner and long lashes, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Skylar’s over 1 million followers went wild for the sexy photo. The post gained more than 6,600 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 140 messages during that time.

“You’re Incredibly Sexy,” one follower wrote.

“Looking absolutely GORGEOUS Skylar,” remarked another.

“Beautiful Quarantine Hottie look on a Monday,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking Absolutely Beautiful and Stunning Love,” a fourth person declared.

The model has proven that she has no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in her sexy online posts. She’s most often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Skylar got the pulses of her fans racing just last month when she posed in an unzipped bikini top. The top exposed her massive cleavage, and had fans clicking the like button more than 13,000 times. The snap has also garnered nearly 200 comments to date.