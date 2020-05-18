Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Expecting Third Baby, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Share Hilarious Announcement

There is another Bachelor in Paradise baby on the way, as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert recently announced they are expecting their third child. Jade shared the exciting news on Monday via her Instagram and fans got a kick out of her post.

The announcement photo showed Tanner lying on the floor, face-down. He had a pregnancy test in one hand, held up to face the camera, and a trio of ultrasound photos in the other. His son Brooks and daughter Emmy both sat on his back, with Jade crouched down behind her daughter as she smiled.

The lengthy caption explained they are expecting another baby. Jade said it was good to finally be able to talk about her news and noted the early part of her pregnancy had been pretty rough.

Jade wrote that she believes babies born during this uncertain coronavirus time are “light workers.” She also noted that she and Tanner are excited to have all three of their children so close in age.

Last July, Jade delivered son Brooks in her bedroom closet. While Brooks was fine, the experience was pretty traumatic for Jade. The pair welcomed daughter Emerson in late 2017 and last year, they opened up about how Jade had a miscarriage shortly after doing Bachelor in Paradise several summers ago, where they fell in love.

Jade did not note a due date in her reveal, but it sounds as if she is probably shortly past the 12-week mark and set to deliver in the fall. She also did not say anything about the baby’s gender. However, Jade and Tanner did a fun gender reveal during her pregnancy with Brooks, so something similar is probably on the horizon.

Bachelor in Paradise fans and show veterans went wild over the news. Nearly 170,000 people liked Jade’s post in the first hour and there were almost 4,000 comments during that time as well.

“Aaaaah! Congratulations! Three Club :)” Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote. The Bachelor winner recently welcomed her third child with Sean Lowe.

“JADE!!! congrats!!!! i can’t believe it!” remarked Bekah Martinez, another show veteran who is currently expecting her second child with her beau Grayson.

“Our basketball team is almost complete,” Tanner commented on his wife’s post.

“Tom Brady Tolbert has a certain ring to it,” teased buddy Jared Haibon, who became good friends with Tanner as they both participated in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

A number of people noted that 10-month-old Brooks didn’t appear to be too excited about this news. Emmy, however, had a fantastic expression on her face, and those who follow the family know that Tanner’s position was completely meant in jest.