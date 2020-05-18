Holly Sonders Showcases Her Curves In A Thong Bikini While Working On Her Laptop

Holly Sonders shared another revealing upload on her Instagram account on Monday afternoon. The Fox Sports host looked stunning as she updated her fans about her fitness app.

In the racy snap, Holly looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a silver metallic bikini. The tiny top clung tightly to her ample bust and showed a bit of sideboob in the process. Her muscular arms and shoulders were also on display in the garment.

The matching thong bikini bottoms left little to the imagination as they flaunted her round booty and fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the post. She accessorized the style with a pair of danging earrings and some sexy heels.

Holly laid on her stomach on a hardwood floor with her laptop in front of her. She had both of her knees bent and her feet in the air as she turned her head to the side and gave a seductive stare into the camera.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that were sprawled out over her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

She also stunned in a full face of makeup. The glam looked seemed to include black winged eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as sculpted brows and shiny eye shadow.

She seemed to complement her bronzed skin with dramatic pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, and nose. The application appeared to be completed with dark pink lipstick.

Holly’s over 471,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snaps. The pic garnered more than 2,000 likes in the first 35 minutes after it was posted her feed. Fans also left nearly 60 remarks in the comments section during that time.

“That’s how you get work done,” one follower declared.

“So gorgeously beautiful Holly!!!” another gushed.

“Being beautiful while net working!!!!” a third comment read.

“There is no question about it you are just so hot young lady been following you since right after Michigan State,” a fourth person wrote.

The sports journalist never appears shy about putting her enviable curves in the limelight while wearing barely-there outfits such as tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly piqued the interest of her followers just last week as she rocked a neon pink one-piece suit while posing on the beach. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 290 comments.