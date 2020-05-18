Devin Brugman Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Form-Fitting Activewear, Asks If ‘Selfies Count As A Workout’

Devin Brugman looked ready to hit the gym in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, though working up a sweat seemed to be the last thing on her mind. Rather, the model and swimwear designer settled for a quick selfie photoshoot in her form-fitting activewear, and jokingly asked her 1.3 million followers if the camera sesh could count as her workout for the day.

The 29-year-old stunned in a coordinated set of navy blue athletic gear from Year Of Ours that hugged her curvaceous physique in all of the right ways. The ensemble included a ribbed sports bra with thin straps that showcased Devin’s toned arms and shoulders. Its scoop neckline fell low on her chest, flashing an eyeful of cleavage to her audience as she struck a variety of poses with her cell phone in hand. She also sported a pair of matching leggings that clung tightly to her lower half in all of the right ways and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Devin shared four photos from the seemingly impromptu photoshoot, which was staged in an open space behind her living room. The first image saw her drop down low with one knee rested on the wooden floor while the other was bent up in front of her. The remaining three slides saw her sitting in a rattan chair and angling her body in different positions to show off her toned legs and pert derriere.

She completed her look with a pair of bright white sneakers from AVRE — a sustainable footwear brand that the model works as an ambassador for. Devin also added a stack of gold pendant necklaces, as well as large, gold hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling. She tied her brunette tresses back in a low bun behind her head to keep them from falling in front of her face, which was done up with a minimal application of makeup that appeared to include a red lip gloss, light brown eyeshadow, and mascara.

Fans seemed slightly divided as to whether or not Devin’s selfies were her workout for the day, but they certainly seemed to agree that she looked gorgeous in them. Not only did they show their admiration by double-tapping the post over 6,000 times within its first hour of going live, several flocked to the comments section to compliment the model’s look as well.

“Amazing girl,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devin was “perfect.”

“The blue really suits you,” a third follower remarked.

“Beyond gorg!!!!!” quipped another user.

Whether she’s clad in workout gear or a skimpy bikini, Devin’s Instagram uploads always seem to impress her thousands of followers. Just yesterday, she stunned them again with a series of bedroom snaps that that saw her rocking a sexy set of white loungewear that showed some serious skin. The sultry look was a hit, earning nearly 30,000 likes and 199 comments to date.