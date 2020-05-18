Kim Kardashian Posts Photo Booth Shoot For ‘SKIMS’

Kim Kardashian posted 45 photos of herself in five outfits on Monday afternoon. Promoting a new collection for her fashion line SKIMS, the reality star shared two tweets that showed followers how the items look on her famous body.

I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. pic.twitter.com/z8RFQ64z0i — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 18, 2020

I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd to receive early access to shop. pic.twitter.com/hKt1Aj5ylS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 18, 2020

The collection, which is known as “Summer Mesh,” will be launching May 21. Across the two tweets, Kim posted nine photos of herself in each outfit. All five were top and panty sets. She explained these mesh outfits will be sold in five different colors and various sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

The self-shoot, done with the popular app Photo Booth, featured Kim in a variety of poses, including some sensual ones. In the first tweet, she included three outfits. One was fairly light and tan, another fairly dark and reddish, and the third was right in the middle. The first and second outfits appeared to be bra-and-panties sets, while the third had a top that looked like a sleeved shirt.

In the first set, there were two images where Kim posed with her right arm draped over her head, one where she sat with her legs folded, and two where she had a hand on or around her top.

In the second set, one photo saw the 39-year-old looking directly at the camera and puckering her lips, while another showed her head all but cut off completely, pulling the viewer’s attention toward her outfit and how it fits on her.

The middle row of the third set featured Kim progressively lifting her shirt until it showed the underside of her left breast. In the final row, her shirt came back down as the photos ended with her striking a determined pose.

In the second tweet, Kim posted images of herself in two outfits. The first seemed to be a black bra-and-panty sies, while the second was a similar lingerie set in white. In one photo in the second set, she posed with her teeth gritted and her left hand against her mouth.

Kim’s tweets have received plenty of applause from commenters so far.

“My favourite mama,” read one tweet.

Another said, “Very hot woman,” with flame and champagne glass emoji added.

“Super Awesome Summer Ready,” commented one user with a thumbs-up emoji and an emoji in sunglasses.

“I’m in love,” said another.

“Kim you’re such a hardworking woman you need a reward for this lol Love you,” one tweet said with a kissy face emoji

SKIMS is Kim’s fashion line that calls itself the “solution-focused approach to shape-enhancing undergarments.” It offers different types of clothing, including underwear, loungewear, shapewear, and face masks.