Brooklyn Millard Showcases Her Round Booty In A Sexy Mismatched Thong Bikini: ‘Just Peachy’

Brooklyn Millard took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share yet another racy bathing suit post with her loyal fans. The model showcased her “peachy” backside while getting flirty for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Brooklyn looked hotter than ever as she rocked a mismatched bikini. The blue top tied behind her neck and around her back while showcasing her ample cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The white thong bikini bottoms put her round booty on full display and fit tightly around her tiny waist. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic.

Brooke posed in front of a fence with her backside towards the lens. One hand grabbed at her bikini bottoms as she looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face. In the background of the shot, a blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds could be seen.

Brooklyn wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The loose strands fell down her back and blew in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam looked appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and some light eye shadow.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with light pink lipstick.

Brooklyn’s 654,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the snap. The post earned more than 27,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also shared their opinions on the photo, leaving over 630 messages.

“You’re so bomb,” one follower stated.

“I just love your smile and eyes,” another wrote.

“I like that shade of blue, great choice!” a third social media user gushed.

“Truly angelic and the most beautiful woman in the entire world,” a fourth person declared.

The model doesn’t seem to mind going scantily clad for her online photos. She’s often seen sporting racy outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn dropped the jaws of her followers just last week when she posed in the sand wearing a tiny hot pink string bikini. The thong bottoms flaunted her booty again, and had fans clicking the like button more than 24,000 times. The post has also racked up more than 580 comments to date.