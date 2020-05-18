Jessica Weaver Can Barely Contain Her Cleavage In Minuscule Yellow Bikini

Jessica Weaver flaunted her voluptuous assets on Instagram earlier today in a sexy shot that served as the perfect Monday treat. The sizzling new photo showed a tantalizing amount of Jessica’s bombshell body, and her 9.3 million fans have been raving about it ever since.

The hot new photo was added to the busty model’s feed less than an hour ago, and it captured her striking a sexy pose in Palm Springs, California. The image showed Jessica hanging outdoors on a sunny day. A large wall and a pool appeared at her back as well as a range of mountains off in the distance. She stood front and center, sporting an open-mouth stare for the camera as she gazed into the lens. In her caption, she shared relationship advice for her male audience, including five tips to make your girl happy.

Jessica looked smoking hot in the steamy upload while clad in a tiny bikini. The bright yellow swimsuit included a traditional triangle top with clear straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted small cups that hardly contained her ample assets, causing them to spill out on every side. Its plunging neckline left even more of her chest on display, though Jessica’s fans hardly seemed bothered by its lack of material.

The matching bikini bottoms possessed a high cut and the same clear strings as her top. The sexy design allowed Jessica to show off her lean legs while the garment barely even covered her modesty. Also of note was the low-riding front that accentuated her hourglass curves and taut tummy. Jessica opted to keep her poolside look simple, adding only a small diamond navel piercing, which provided the perfect amount of bling.

Jessica wore her signature blond tresses in a straight style while she playfully messed up the front of her mane with one hand. Her day at the pool still called for her usual glam, which appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and a soft pink hue on her lips. Jessica’s sun-kissed skin provided the perfect base for the gorgeous application.

Many of the model’s fans took time to show their appreciation for the sizzling shot, and it’s already been double-tapped over 17,000 times. The post has also accrued well over 700 comments, and that number only continues to climb.

“Thank you for always shining your light and making my day brighter,” one follower wrote with a single red heart emoji.

“Omfg that body wow,” another social media user gushed alongside a series of flames.

“You need just to stay close to a man and he will be happy no matter what you do,” one more follower pointed out.