Veronica Bielik Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight White Dress

On Monday, May 18, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

According to the post’s geotag, the photos were taken in Warsaw, Poland. The pictures show Veronica standing on a pathway in front of a moss-covered fence. Numerous trees can be seen in the blurred background.

The 26-year-old sizzled in a white mock turtleneck midi dress. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. Veronica accessorized the feminine look with a studded western belt and a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Veronica showed off her side profile, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. The model posed with her shoulders back and her hands to her side. For the final shot, the Instagram star turned around completely.

In the caption, the social media sensation urged her followers to “be kind.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look amazing in that dress babe,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful [woman] in the world!” added a different devotee.

“You are so sweet and you have such a beautiful spirit. Keep being a light in the darkness!” said another follower.

“Vero! You look so elegant and beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of pink low-rise pants. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.