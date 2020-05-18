The Royal Family Dismisses New Sussex Book As A ‘Soap Opera,’ According To Insiders

Though Finding Freedom — the upcoming account on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from the royal family — may not be out for another few months, it is already reportedly receiving poor reviews from Buckingham Palace.

According to The Sunday Times, insiders are claiming that members of the royal family are already slamming the book a “soap opera.”

Though Buckingham Palace has not been given advance copies of the book, the paper claimed that members of the royal family had nonetheless been “briefed” about its contents.

“It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming,” a source said (via The Sun).

The insider added that though the royal family is not looking forward to dealing with any sensational claims, they are not obsessing over the book’s release.

“It’s just not a hot topic of conversation in the family. They have had so many books written about them that have lobbed some hefty bombs over the sides. They’re used to it,” the source explained.

The insider also said that many in the monarchy see this is one last source of “drama” from Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife.

“The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it,” the insider added.

Ian Vogler / Getty Images

Though Buckingham Palace may not be giving the August-set book its seal of approval, it has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their “blessing” to the contents of the book.

In fact, Meghan in particular was reportedly so eager for the book’s release that she had even hoped to move up the book’s release date. Insiders claim that the duchess believes the book offers a more sympathetic light on the decision to leave the royal family and pursue financial independence.

“[Meghan] said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave royal life,” said a friend of the actress (via Tatler).

The rumors of discord between the Duke of Duchess and Sussex and the rest of the royal family had been a nearly ubiquitous fixture in the media upon the Los Angeles native’s engagement to the redheaded prince. The feud was reportedly so bad that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, were not even on speaking terms.

However, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two have reportedly started to thaw their rift, particularly after their father battled the novel coronavirus.