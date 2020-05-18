Karina Lisenbee Flaunts Chiseled Abs In A Barely-There Bikini

Fitness model Karina Lisenbee wrapped up the weekend with a smoking-hot Instagram upload that showcased her chiseled abs and trim figure.

On Sunday, the stunner shared a pic of herself emerging from Australian waters while wearing a strapless black bikini top and skimpy seafoam green bottoms. Gazing to the side, Karina was photographed with her face in profile, but her body faced the camera giving her fans an incredible view of her toned abdomen and muscular legs.

With a cutout in the center and a small tie at the top, her bikini showcased her ample cleavage and left her entire collar region uncovered. Her undies, held up by thin strings, left very little to the imagination.

Karina accessorized her swimsuit with a necklace and a bracelet. She also sported a pair of sunglasses, which she could be seen adjusting.

While the geotag indicated her picture was taken in Australia, it did not specify the exact location. It appeared she had just gone for a swim in the deep blue sea visible behind her beneath a cloudless blue sky. White-capped waves splashed against several rocks jutting out from the water, and it looked like Karina was standing in a few inches of water.

Droplets of water glistened on her chest, arms, and stomach. Her long dark hair clung to her side in damp waves. It seemed that Karina skipped the makeup application in favor of letting her natural beauty shine.

Karina’s pic has more than 94,900 likes so far. It has proved to be a big hit with her loyal fan base. Admirers flocked to her comments section, leaving close to 600 messages, the majority of which were overwhelmingly positive.

Many users were particularly impressed by her figure and asked her to share more videos about her workout routine and daily diet.

“Is it too late for me to look fit like you?” asked one person.

“Your videos and photos are very inspiring. Keep it up! Gives me motivation!” another fan gushed.

“I want your body…but like, y’know, the male version,” joked a third admirer.

“This could be me but I love my chips and guac,” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.

Aside from her regular fans, several of Karina’s famous colleagues liked and commented on her pic, including Demi Bagby, Rob Deutsch, Cara Loren Van Brocklin, and Krissy Cela.

Last week, Karina shared a flirty pic of herself posing in front of her mirror in a white bikini. She held up a peace sign and pursed her lips at the camera. More than 102,000 users liked her snap.