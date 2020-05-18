Grimes’ Mom Blasts ‘Bulls**t’ Tweets After Elon Musk Tells People To ‘Take The Red Pill’

Grimes’ mom appears to be unhappy with her daughter’s partner after posting a series of now-deleted tweets blasting “MRA bulls**t on Twitter,” as Page Six reports.

Last week, Elon Musk took heat after posting a tweet telling his 34.4 million followers to “take the red pill,” a reference to the 1999 movie the Matrix starring Keanu Reeves. In the film, the lead character can either choose the blue pill, which will allow him to live in ignorance but be happy, or he can take the red pill, which reveals the unpleasant truth about his reality.

“You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes,” a line in the film says.

The term has become a politicized phrase often used by people on the alt-right and men’s rights activists.

Grimes’ mother apparently took issue with the controversial tweet. Sandy Garossino, a Candian journalist, took to social media, seemingly to call out Musk, though she didn’t mention him by name.

“If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks, and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bulls**t on Twitter right now?'”Garossino wrote.

Grimes recently gave birth to her and Musk’s daughter X Æ A-12.

Gerald Butts, a Canadian activist and political pundit weighed in saying, “Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes.”

“Not yet 2 weeks old,” Garossino replied.

She then re-tweeted a message from the Pivot podcast that discussed the idea of whether or not Musk should be arrested for re-opening the Tesla factory despite the county’s prohibition against doing so. Musk has railed against state closures in California meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, calling the move “fascist.”

When u take DayQuil & NyQuil at same time pic.twitter.com/7AMLLMsBZK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Garossino has since deleted all the tweets that seem to reference Musk and the Tesla founder hasn’t responded.

Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski weighed in on the controversy as well. After Ivanka Trump responded to Musk’s tweet that she had taken the red pill, Wachowski wrote “F**k both of you,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Musk and Grimes have been having a bit of a spat of their own. After announcing the name of their new baby, Grimes apparently botched the explanation of what it means. Musk corrected her and Grimes later publicly responded.

“I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit,” she wrote. “That was meant to be profound.”