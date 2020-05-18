Gwen Singer Exposes Her Cleavage In A Scanty Bodysuit At The Beach: ‘I Overthink’

Gwen Singer returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to showcase her gorgeous figure in a racy ensemble. The model flashed her curves while telling her fans in the caption that she’s been known to overthink things.

In the sexy snap, Gwen looked smoking hot as she rocked a wine-colored off-the-shoulder bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves and a laced element in the front that exposed her colossal cleavage.

The outfit clung tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips to show off her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Gwen posed with her body turned to the side as she stood on the beach at sunset. She looked out towards the water with a sultry expression on her face. She had one hand pulled in close to her while the other tugged at the strings of the bodysuit.

Gwen had her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the strands in loose waves that brushed over her back.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application looked to consist of mascara-covered lashes and darkened brows, as well as a dusting of pink eye shadow and black eyeliner.

She appeared to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 6,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 180 remarks about the photo.

“Wow. Just wow,” one follower stated.

“This is perfect,” another declared.

“Wow, this shot is fantastic! You really are just absolutely beautiful!” a third person gushed.

“Both the outfit and the color look fabulous on you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport very revealing clothing for her online snaps. She’s most often seen in sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when opted to go topless wearing nothing but a sheer, pink pleated skirt. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 380 comments to date.