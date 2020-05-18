WWE News: Former Superstar Missing After Swim At California Beach, Massive Search Ongoing

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has gone missing after going for a swim at a California beach on Sunday. Officials are desperately searching for the 39-year-old wrestler who went missing while visiting the beach with his son.

According to TMZ, Gaspard and his son were with a group of swimmers at Venice Beach on Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., a strong rip current came through and affected the swimmers, and some were in danger of being pulled out into the ocean.

Lifeguards immediately raced out into the water to get everyone out and pull them to safety. During the chaos, guards were able to rescue Gaspard’s son. Unfortunately, they could not get to his father, who is still missing.

One official from the Los Angeles Fire Department did state that they believe Gaspard “did submerge” in the rip current. Lifeguards continued to search as divers came in for underwater views, and helicopters looked down from above.

A witness told TMZ that when guards went into the ocean to save the swimmers, Gaspard ordered them to save his 10-year-old son. The guards did that as a big wave came crashing down on Gaspard’s head, and that is the last time anyone saw him.

Gaspard is 6’7″ and 265 pounds and still in great shape as his wrestling career has continued since departing WWE in 2010.

WWE

Shad Gaspard was at Venice Beach on Sunday with his young son and wife. They were there to have a family outing after being stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it turned out all wrong. As of Monday morning, search teams are still looking for him.

In 2002, Gaspard made it to the finals of Tough Enough 2, but he was disqualified after failing a physical. WWE still had their eyes on him, and he was brought into their developmental promotion later that year.

In late 2006, Gaspard made his WWE main roster debut along with JTG as a tag team called Cryme Tyme. The duo was known for their in-ring style as well as their antics of “stealing” items from other superstars in the locker room.

Gaspard stayed on WWE’s roster until 2010 when he was released and returned to the independent circuit. For years, he competed as a singles wrestler before teaming again with JTG as “Crime Time.”

Since leaving WWE, Gaspard has had stayed in the news for a multitude of reasons. In December of 2016, he stopped an armed robbery in Florida after taking a gun away from a drunk man in a gas station.