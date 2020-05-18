Jon Gosselin Reportedly Isn’t Really Speaking To Six Of His Kids

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin is not speaking to six of his eight children, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reported on Monday that Jon is currently only communicating with his two kids that live with him, Collin and Hannah.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Jon and Kate Gosselin had twins Madelyn and Cara, 19, in 2000, and then welcomed six more children — Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Joel, and Collin, 16 — four years later.

Jon received sole custody of Hannah in February 2018 and Collin in December of the same year. Collin came to Jon’s after Kate sent him to a boarding school for “special needs,” where he was reportedly unhappy. Collin was desperate to leave the facility and publicly begged his father to bring him home. A court then granted Jon sole custody of Collin and they have lived together with Jon’s girlfriend in Pennsylvania ever since.

He told the outlet that the last visit he had with all of his kids was “volatile” and “not good,” stating the situation was tense due to “forced custody” arrangements.

Since then, Jon’s relationship with his non-custodial children has been minimal. He told the outlet his six other kids are speaking with Hannah but not with him.

“If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections,” he stated.

The former reality star turned line cook hasn’t lost hope for an improved relationship with his kids, however.

“It’s cool” if the kids “eventually come around,” he said.

As for what he wants out of the family dynamic, he told Us Weekly that he just wants a “normal” relationship and that it doesn’t need to be “lovey-dovey.” His expectations aren’t too high, only wanting to know how they are doing and for them to wonder the same about him.

This revelation came after Collin seemed to shade his mom, Kate, on Mother’s Day by posting an Instagram tribute that only mentioned his dad’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much, and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving, and awesome mother figure. You’re irreplaceable.” Collin wrote in his post, according to Us Weekly.

His account his since been turned private. Collin currently has no relationship with his biological mother.

Jon and Kate endured a messy divorce in 2009 and the couple was at odds with one another for years. These new revelations seem to show that, 11 years later, the children have chosen sides.