Anna Nystrom Flaunts Muscular Legs In Short White Dress: ‘Forever A Country Girl’

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram this past weekend to share a sizzling shot that showed her living her best life. The photo was added to her feed on Sunday afternoon and has garnered rave reviews from her nearly 9 million fans.

The upload captured the blond bombshell posed in the middle of a field with tall grass that stretched as far as the eye could see. As her geotag indicated, the shot was snapped in Sweden, where she has been practicing social distancing. It looked to be the perfect day with the golden sun shining down on Anna as she struck a killer pose. The Swedish-born beauty faced her backside to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a half-smile. She looked like a country girl, as indicated in her caption, while clad in a white dress that did nothing but favors for her bombshell body.

Anna slayed in the semi-sheer white dress that did a better job at showing than it did covering. The piece boasted a backless design that exposed her muscular back and shoulders entirely. Its sleeves draped down to her elbows and offered a teasing glimpse of her muscular arms. A small amount of fabric gathered near her wrist and its sheerness allowed for her skin to be seen underneath.

Also of note was the garment’s dangerously short length — the dress hit high on her legs, allowing her to show off her strong stems while she almost flashed a peek of her derriere. The dress was slightly ruffled on the bottom and rode high on the front of her leg as well. Anna opted to go jewelry-free for the photo that brought her back to her country roots and simplicity.

The blonde babe wore her hair with a middle part that revealed a hint of her natural, brunette outgrowth. Anna also added her signature application of makeup, which focused a lot of attention on her eyes. She appeared to sport smoky eyeliner and eye shadow as well as a few thick coats of mascara. Her cheeks also looked like they were lined with blush, and she added a matte lipstick to her pout.

Fans were quick to flood the country living photo with praise in the form of over 136,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments.

“Hello the most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan gushed alongside a series of different emoji.

“Always so beautiful,” a second social media user added with a trio of flames.

“Wow so amazing and stylish,” another Instagrammer applauded.