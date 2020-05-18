Sarodj Bertin Flaunts Hot Body While Wishing Instagram ‘Happy Haitian Flag Day’

Singer and former beauty queen Sarodj Bertin took to Instagram to share a series of three sexy images of herself in celebration of Haitian Flag Day, and her followers appreciated it.

In the first image, the beauty queen kneeled amid some silver scaffolding. She wore a tiny green, yellow, and blue one-piece outfit that featured plenty of sequins and fringe that showed off her toned stomach and gave viewers a peek at her ample cleavage. Sarodj wore light-colored fishnet stockings that had sparkly gems on them, and she wore bright gold, pink, yellow, and blue tennis shoes. On her face, the model appeared to have on makeup to highlight her eyes, cheeks, and lips, but the highlight of her facial decoration included several colorful sequins placed in shapes around her eyes. She wore her long brown hair in two high pigtails secured atop her head and then a second time in the middle with beads. She wore a bejeweled headband that matched the sequins on her face. Sparkly, dangling earrings and a light manicure finished off the festive look.

The second picture focused on Sarodj’s midsection, which was flat, and it revealed a flag hanging over her backside. In the third image, the performer held up a small flag over the lower half of her face, and the pose showed off her toned arms and flat midsection.

In the caption, Sarodj wished her fans a happy Haitian flag day, and nearly 12,000 Instagrammers shared the love by hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 390 of them also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her. The Haitian flag emoji appeared throughout the reply section as people celebrated the day along with her.

“Never forget your roots… Proud of you,” wrote one fan, who also included an “OK” and heart eye emoji.

“You are a princess—a true Haitian beauty. You are a victory. Heart blessings,” a second devotee declared, including red heart and flame emoji.

“The colors suit you so well, baby,” gushed a third follower who used a cute rainbow emoji to replicate the colors in Sarodj’s glamorous outfit.

“OMG, you’re so sexy and cute,” a fourth fan gushed, including three red rose emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sarodj showed off her singing talent and channeled her inner goddess for a music video “Mi Guerrera,” or my warrior, and her followers adored the sexy look she wore for the video and the beautiful song she created.