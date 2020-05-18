Shantal Monique Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage & A Peek Up Her Dress In Sultry Snapshot

Playboy model Shantal Monique knows how to get the attention of her one million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it by showing plenty of skin in barely-there bikinis to flirty crop tops. Her latest update was sure to get lots of love from her fans as it featured her giving her fans an eyeful of cleavage while also giving them a peek up her skirt.

Shantal’s post consisted of a single sexy snapshot that captured her sitting outside with her legs hanging off the edge of a porch. She rocked an olive green dress as the photo captured her from a side angle.

The model’s dress featured an extremely low-cut neckline that gave her fans a good look at her cleavage. The number was so low that it looked like it barely covered the edge of her nipples. It had thin shoulder straps and buttons down the front. She wore the top button undone, teasing even more of her voluptuous chest. To add an extra dose of sex appeal, she wore the bottom buttons undone and sat with the dress spread open along the top of her bare thighs, showing off a peek at her bikini panties underneath. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the outside light.

Shantal’s long, blond hair fell straight down her back. Her makeup application appeared to include eye shadow, thick lashes, and a nude shade on her lips. She also wore a bold white polish on her nails.

The post was a hit, racking in more than 15,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it. Other models and influencers, including Kayla Moody and Jessica Killings were among those who liked the photo.

In a lengthy caption, she encouraged others to be true to themselves.

Many of her followers thanked her for the uplifting message while also complimenting her on the stunning photo.

“God broke the mold when he created you absolutely gorgeous woman smoking hot,” joked one admirer.

“Well said! Can’t please everyone in this world! Have to do what makes you happy and surround yourself with people who influence you in positive ways,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I think that ‘s what angels look like,” quipped a third fan.

“Just stunning. Thanks for blessing The timeline,” a fourth fan commented.

The model recently reached the milestone of one million followers and to celebrate the occasion, she uploaded a photo that featured her showing off her figure in a lovely white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.