Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Fantastic Figure In A Shiny Bikini: ‘Good For You’

Chloe Saxon went scantily clad for her latest Instagram post on Sunday night. The model flashed her fantastic figure as she served up some sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Chloe looked like a total smokeshow wearing a shiny gray bikini with black trim. The top fit tightly around her chest, showing off her massive cleavage in the process. The garment also exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and were snug around her tiny waist. Her flat tummy, impressive abs, and long, lean legs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe posed in front of a plain white wall. She pushed her hip to the side and had both of her hands placed on her booty. She tilted her head and wore a sultry expression on her face. The second shot was nearly identical, but featured her with a closed mouth smile.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that curled at the ends and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to include black winged eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 734,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their support for the photos. The post garnered more than 16,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“So hot babe,” one follower gushed.

“You literally cannot get any hotter,” another stated.

“Omg so Gorgeous girl,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re such a doll, this outfit looks so great on you,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves on social media. She’s most often seen sporting sexy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a green and black lingerie piece. That post has raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 380 comments to date.