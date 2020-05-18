Selena Gomez Thrills Fans With Selfies Of Her Naturally Curly Hair After She Has ‘An Urge’ To Put Makeup On

The singer shows off her natural curls in new photos.

Selena Gomez posted some photos of her naturally curly hair to Instagram. The superstar singer, 27, shared a series of selfies to the social media platform after she decided to put on some makeup while quarantining with her family.

In the photos, Selena rocked a messy curly-haired look as she hammed it up for the camera. The “Lose You to Love Me” was pictured wearing natural-looking makeup, all from her newly-launched Rare Beauty collection, as she leaned on some pillows on her bed.

In the caption to the selfie shoot, Selena told fans that she had an “urge” to put some makeup on, presumably following a long stretch of bare-faced days while staying home amid the health pandemic. The singer also told fans that her “papa” asked her why she looked “like that” after he saw her mini makeover, then he whistled as he walked off.

In comments to the photos, fans raved about Selena’s natural, shoulder-length hair look and her subtle makeup.

“Love the hair!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Awesome look on this hairstyle,” another added

“LOVE YOUR CURLY HAIR,” a third fan wrote.

“The hair is everything,” another wrote.

But a few others weren’t fans of Selena’s wild hair look. One commenter wrote that Selena looked like she got “shocked.” Other fans told Selena that she doesn’t need makeup to look beautiful and that her all-natural look is best.

Selena is known for her sleek hairstyles and pulled-back updos, but she has been flirting with her natural curls more over the past few months. Earlier this year, Selena wore a gold dress as she showed off a curly hair look while on the set of a music video shoot for her song “Dance Again,” according to Elle. The beauty mogul shared a pic of a more styled version of her curly hair to Instagram in February.

Earlier this year, Selena announced the launch of her Rare Beauty line. The former Disney star explained that her goal is for her fans to be themselves.

“I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable,” Selena said at the time. “We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

It’s clear that Selena is taking her own advice. Without access to her usual glam squad during the pandemic, the “Come and Get It” singer is letting her hair fly and even doing her own makeup on occasion while at home.