Man Trespassing On Trisha Paytas’ Property Allegedly Gives Name And Phone Number

YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently had a trespasser on her property, but the alleged culprit might have a hard time lying low, as he left behind his name and phone number, TMZ reported.

Apparently – while Trisha was at home – a man came up her driveway with the intention of announcing his love for her. He didn’t get very far, nor did he get to speak with or even see the internet star. A friend of Trisha’s was able to stop him from reaching the door and disturbing her.

Getting rid of him apparently wasn’t an easy task, however. Reportedly, the man wouldn’t follow any demands to leave until Trisha’s friend called the police. He could’ve had a fairly clean getaway, but he decided to leave some very incriminating information behind.

Not only did the suspect reportedly leave behind his name, but he apparently also gave his phone number. TMZ reports a trespassing report was file by local law enforcement. Mike Feuer – the Los Angeles City Attorney – may choose to pursue criminal charges against the suspect, and the information he provided will likely find him in handcuffs, not invited into Trisha’s home.

So far, Trisha hasn’t made any comment on the incident on social media. There have only been a few comments on TMZ‘s tweet about the incident. None of them have been particularly sympathetic towards Paytas.

“it was probably one of her made up characters who tf would wanna go see Trisha Paytus,” read one tweet.

“Do people like her?” another asked, rhetorically.

Never heard of her. Are those her real lips?” one asked, with a shocked face emoji.

Paytas has received lip injections in the past.

“Lol,” read another tweet.

Another expressed skepticism about the legitimacy of the situation.

“she is the thirstiest of all trainwreck godawful you tubers so this probably fake PR stunt.”

Trisha Paytas is perhaps best known for her YouTube channel, “blndsundoll4mj,” which has more than 4.8 million subscribers. Her viral fame has also lead to appearances on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and The Reality House. She’s also appeared in various movies and television programs, sometimes as characters and sometimes as herself.

In 2015, Paytas released an album – Under the Covers. She also has multiple extended plays, with names such as Chicken Parm and Heartbreak and Chicken Fingers and Lipo.

No additional information about the incident or the alleged trespasser has been released as of this reporting.