Kayla Moody Nearly Busts Out Of Her Swimsuit While Kneeling On The Beach: ‘Happy Monday’

Internet vixen Kayla Moody wished fans a “Happy Monday” with a sun-kissed beachside snap of herself in an ultra-revealing white swimsuit. This is the second time the American model has shared steamy updates from the beach in as many days, on both occasions putting her shapely chest on display.

The NSFW Instagram upload showed Kayla basking in the golden rays as she posed on her knees in the sand. Snapped from the mid-profile, the hottie flaunted her voluptuous assets while running her fingers through her hair and seductively caressing her neck. She wasn’t looking at the camera but rather glanced down at her busty curves, which were amply showcased in the sexy swimwear.

The sizzling blonde wore a plunging one-piece that exposed her massive cleavage in all of its entirety, along with a copious amount of sideboob. Kayla nearly popped out of the racy swimsuit, which was extremely deep-cut on the sides — a detail surpassed by its outrageous high cut, which not only completely bared her hip but also flashed a good portion of her midriff. The iridescent number appeared to be an open-back design with thong bottoms. The piece relied solely on thin shoulder straps for support, sporting a twisted string around the back that likely served to connect the front and bottoms. The swimsuit was from the brand Minimale Animale, which Kayla made sure to tag in her post.

Kayla oozed sexuality in the alluring pose, which offered a great view of her toned thighs. The model’s innate grace could be easily observed, echoed by her flawless posture. Her tousled hair looked messy and tumbled down her back, adding to her sultry vibe. Sunlight hit her body from the front, highlighting her glowing, bronzed tan and casting a shadow on the grainy sand. The blurred background showed a peaceful seascape, one complete with calm waters and tall building looming across the shore.

The shot was taken by glamour photographer Chris Keeling, who has collaborated with Kayla in the past and whom she gave a shout out in her caption. She added a sunshine emoji, which likely encouraged fans to turn their eyes once again to her sun-kissed skin.

The update didn’t fail to capture the attention of her followers, reeling in more than 5,200 likes in the first hour of going live on the platform. The smoking-hot look appeared to have left fans swooning judging from the flurry of gushing messages that flooded the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful! Thank you for making my Monday!” wrote one person, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“Sweet lord this is mind blowingly [sic] awesome,” penned another Instagram user, adding a screaming-face emoji and four heart-eyes emoji.

“Body of a goddess,” declared a third fan.

“Epic shot,” read a fourth message, trailed by four heart emoji.